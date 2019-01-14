Seef Mall Successfully Wraps Up Its 'Shop Daily Win Weekly BD1,000 Cash' Campaign

Bahrain’s First Authentic Mall, Seef Mall, Is Today One Of The Most Family-Friendly Shopping And Entertainment Destination In The Kingdom. It’s Distinctive Architecture And Light Open Spaces Invite Visitors To Explore And Relax As They Shop. Ideally Located In Seef District, The Mall Attracts A Large Number Of Visitors A Week That Are Drawn As Much By The Variety Of World-Class Lifestyle, Retail, Fashion And Jewellery Brands As By The Fun Family Entertainment Options Available.
Seef Mall Houses 370 Outlets Spread In A Total Area Of 135,000 Sq. M. With Gross Leasable Area Of Nearly 72,000 Sq. M. Which Includes Stores Like M&S, BHS, H&M, Mango, Zara And Sun & Sand Sport To Name A Few. The 55 Restaurants, Food Stalls And Cafes Provide A Delectable Range Of Food Choices To Suite A Varied Palette, Presented In Two Charming And Airy Food Courts.
Seef Mall’s Indoor Theme Park, Magic Island, Is A Huge Draw For The Family Crowd Providing An Exhilarating Experience To The Young And Young At Heart. It Keeps Children Happily Occupied For Hours While Their Elders Shop, Making It An Ideal Destination For A Family Outing. Seef Mall Also Boasts One Of The Largest Cinema Multiplex In The Middle East With A Six-Screen Cineplex As Well As A Ten-Screen Megaplex; Ideally Located Next To The Food Courts, They Are Truly Every Cine-Goer’s Delight.Less...
Contact Information:
Manama,
Bahrain