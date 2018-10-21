Seef Properties’ CSR Sub-Committee Hosts Members of Abdul Rahman Kanoo Senior Social Club

During the event

On the occasion of International Day for Older Persons and in line with its commitment towards supporting local charitable initiatives, the Corporate Social Responsibility Sub-Committee of Seef Properties, a leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, hosted members of the Abdul Rahman Kanoo Senior Social Club to a lunch at Hala Cafe in Seef Mall, Seef District on the 7th of October 2018. The guests were welcomed by Mr. Zakareya Buallay and Ms. Amal Jalal, from Seef’s CSR Sub-Committee.

“It gives us great pleasure to host members of the Abdul Rahman Kanoo Senior Social Club, a club which spreads awareness on a cause we should all support. Seef Properties is keen to support such societal initiatives and local charitable organizations throughout the year in a bid to give back to the community,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf.

