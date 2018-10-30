Seef Properties Donates to Al Kawthar Society for Social Care

Seef Properties is primarily engaged in the real estate business and in providing retail, leisure and recreational facilities.

A developer and manager of over 700 commercial retail units in 45 different locations in Bahrain, the Company owns and manages Seef Mall, Isa Town Mall, Fraser Suites Seef as well as other commercial and entertainment facilities such as Magic Island.

Charity plays a significant role in its activities, with BD 100,000, for the past three years, earmarked from its annual profits for charitable purposes and to support non-profit, philanthropic organisations in the Kingdom.