Seef Properties Donates to Friendship Society for the Blind

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Friendship Society Disable alert for Seef Properties Follow >

In line with its ongoing CSR strategy towards supporting charitable initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Seef Properties Chairman, Mr. Essa Najibi presented a donation cheque to Friendship Society for the Blind.

The donation was received by the Chairman of the society, Sayed Husain Al Hulaibi, and the Manager of the society, Mr. Ali Haji, in the presence of the Vice Chairman of Seef Properties and Head of the CSR committee at Seef Properties, Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed and the Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf.