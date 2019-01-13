SGI 2019: Canon Inspires Businesses to Explore New Creative Product Opportunities to Meet Rising Customer Demand

Canon reinforces the power of print with the showcase of its latest developments in digital wide format production, supported by extensive applications expertise.

At Sign and Graphic Imaging Middle East 2019, Canon Middle East is showcasing its latest innovations for the signage and graphic industry to inspire businesses to explore new creative product opportunities and maximise productivity to meet rising customer demand.

The leader in imaging and printing solutions will demonstrate its expertise in partnering with regional businesses to boost their productivity, expand their applications portfolio, and access profitable new revenue streams. Over the three days of the show, visitors to the event will witness the high quality, versatility and productivity of Canon’s latest developments in digital wide format production.

At the printing and signage trade show in Dubai, Canon will also unveil the new imagePROGRAF TM Series of large format inkjet printers for customers producing CAD, GIS and poster applications. The new printers address the needs of customers in the corporate, construction and engineering, retail, education and government sectors, enabling them to produce high quality drawings, maps and posters on demand, in-house.

Shadi Bakhour, Business Unit Director, B2B, Canon Middle East, said: “Digital technologies have made an impact on nearly every industry including the signage and graphic industry. Recognizing the requirement for businesses to find innovative ways to use print as a storytelling medium for communicating and engaging with their customers, Canon aims to demonstrate how customers can take advantage of the accelerating trend to on-demand production, diversify their applications portfolio and identify new revenue opportunities to fuel their growth. The Sign and Graphic Imaging Middle East event provides us with the opportunity to inspire customers to explore these new possibilities with the latest innovations in digital printing.”

The imagePROGRAF TM Series has been designed to meet the demand for a productive, robust, large format printer for business environments that require smaller volumes of high quality prints, with a compact footprint and less noise. The new printers are built on the proven technology of the large format imagePROGRAF TX Series, which has been very successful in the market since its commercial launch in December 2017. The new imagePROGRAF TM models add to Canon’s large format technology portfolio, which also includes the imagePROGRAF PRO Series for photographic and fine art applications.

The imagePROGRAF TM Series boasts Canon’s LUCIA TD 5-colour pigment inks. This unique ink, which includes MBK with high surface tension, produces lines and text that are dense and crisp with minimal feathering. Vibrant colours can also be produced from LUCIA TD ink with pigments staying closer to the media surface. This enables customers to economically print high quality documents and posters on inexpensive uncoated plain paper.

The LUCIA TD water resistant 5-colour pigment inks used for the imagePROGRAF TM Series can print on water resistant media, offering immediate benefits for customers producing plans and drawings that need to be viewed outside, or creating posters for outdoor use.

Speaking about the new Series, Ayman Aly, Senior Marketing Manager, Canon Middle East added, “With the imagePROGRAF TM Series, businesses have the capability to produce CAD drawings, GIS maps and posters on demand and in-house, reducing outsourcing costs and response times. With high performance, print quality and speed capabilities, businesses can benefit from exceptional image quality for promotional posters, as well as the sharpness required for complex CAD drawings.”

A prominent highlight on the stand will also be the Colorado 1640, the first 64” roll-to-roll wide format printer built on Canon UVgel technology. Since its successful launch in 2018, the innovative solution has successfully enabled numerous customers in the region to extend their capabilities and pursue new revenue opportunities with a variety of applications including posters, banners, indoor and outdoor signage, POS, billboards, window graphics, decals and bespoke wall coverings.

Canon will be present on stand number C-69 in Hall 6 at the Sign and Graphic Imaging Middle East event from 13th to 15th January 2019 at the Dubai World Trade Centre Exhibition Centre.