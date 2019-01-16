Shape up in Style at MPower Fitness Club, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

The gym is open to both hotel guests and outside members and offers an exciting range of fitness programmes.

After all the festive indulgence, it is time to work it out and get back in shape. MPower Fitness Club at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is equipped with top-of-the-range fitness machines and outstanding facilities. Located at the hotels’ mezzanine level, the gym is open to both hotel guests and outside members and offers an exciting range of fitness programmes.

Mr. Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, “MPower has been equipped with the latest in gym equipment including cardiovascular machines. Manned by a professional team of certified trainers, who inspire members to reach their fitness goals, it offers a range of services to enhance health and wellbeing. Members can take advantage of flexible rates for weekdays, weekends, 1 month, 3 months or an annual basis.”

Whether you are looking to get fit or lose those stubborn kilos or simply tone up, MPower offers the perfect solution with an exceptional fitness regime. Members are entitled to a host of exclusive benefits and privileges including the following:

Complimentary wireless Internet access

Complimentary swimming pool access

Induction and orientation of fitness club to ensure your technique and safety

Members who take 3 months subscription and above will avail the following:

- 20% discount on F & B except Room Service

- 15% discount on room rates

- 20% discount on laundry services

- One-month extra membership on complimentary basis for 6 and 12 months availed subscription.

To find out more call +971 4 702 8888 or email mpower.mahd@millenniumhotels.com

For hotel marketing contact:

Sheryl Aquiatan

Assistant Marketing Manager

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Mob: 00971 56 506 0983

Tel: 00971 4 702 8888

sheryl.aquiatan@millenniumhotels.com