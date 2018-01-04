Sharaf DG, Tally to Make VAT-Ready Software Accessible For Businesses

Vikas Panchal, Business Head at Tally Solutions in the Middle East

Tally Solutions, a leading international accounting and compliance software provider has partnered with electronics retail giant Sharaf DG, in the UAE to make its Value Added Tax (VAT) software - Tally.ERP 9 easily available to the business community.

As part of the agreement, Sharaf DG will have Tally.ERP 9 Silver and Gold (single and multi-user editions) available across its 24 stores in the UAE. Tally Solutions has trained over a hundred of Sharaf DG’s employees on its VAT ready software, Tally.ERP 9. This will ensure that people walking in to the stores are served appropriately and have a good experience in terms of seeking required information on VAT and the software.

Customers can also buy Tally.ERP 9 packs on Sharaf DG’s website www.sharafdg.com from the comfort of their home or office.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Sharaf DG for Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.3, which will give businesses easy access to VAT ready software. Businesses can then quickly move to the VAT era, and record and print accurate VAT bills in Arabic and English with ease and speed. UAE is a diverse and dynamic market and when it comes to large format retail, Sharaf DG is clearly the leader. We believe our association will facilitate businesses to get VAT ready and VAT compliant easily,” said Vikas Panchal, Business Head at Tally Solution in the Middle East.

Tally Solutions stated that its VAT ready software comes with multiple layers of security including user-level rights ensuring secure access to data. This assures business owners that their data is safe and accurate at all times and leaves them worry free. Additionally, the software allows generation of VAT returns and audit reports at the click of a button, enabling tax professionals to file VAT returns for their clients easily and quickly.

Trusted by more than 1.2 million businesses globally, Tally Solutions already includes a list of has 40,000 satisfied clients across GCC. The price of the new product continues to be the same as before. A perpetual single-user edition costs AED 2340 and a multi-user edition costs AED 7020 for a perpetual license. Tally’s existing customers with a valid TSS subscription can upgrade to the VAT ready Tally. ERP 9 Release 6.3 for free.