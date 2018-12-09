Share the Joy of Christmas This Season at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort

Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort

Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort ushers in the spirit of the yuletide season with a collection of extraordinary festive specials and culinary experiences. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a specially curated programme of exciting happenings amidst a beachfront paradise.

Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony

Welcome in the holiday season and join Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort as they flick the lights on their gorgeous festive fir and kick off the holiday season in style on 7th December. Tuck into festive bites on the house and warm your vocal chords with a traditional beverage, ready for some spirited caroling – there will even be a visit from the big man in red himself!

Taking place in the lobby, the event will commence at 6:00 pm and is open for all to attend.

A Very Merry Stay

Book a luxurious getaway overlooking the Arabian Gulf to make festivities with loved ones truly memorable. The seasonal package includes a stay in a well-appointed room or suite of choice, access to an array of leisure facilities, buffet breakfast and a festive feast for a family of two adults and two children under 10 years. Festive goers are in for a treat, as the offer also brings 20% off on all dining and wellness experiences for added pampered moments.

The offer is valid on 24th and 25th December with rates starting from AED 1,199 net per room per night.

Christmas Eve

Enjoy the warmth of Christmas Eve as caroling elves and the main man, Santa Claus greets festive-goers during the much-awaited evening. Sing to the season’s classics with friends and family from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the lobby.

The all-day dining venue, Tides is taking centre stage with a traditional festive dinner buffet for the evening. Relish in a merry feast with salad selections, succulent roast turkey with all the trimmings, freshly grilled seafood and much more. The dinner is replete with sumptuous dessert options and beverages to compliment the gastronomies. Jive to the celebratory beat as live entertainment echoes through the venue during the evening.

Christmas Dinner at Tides is available on 24th and 25th December from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm, for AED 199 net per person inclusive of four adult beverages. One child under 10 years dines for free with every paying adult.

Christmas Day

Nothing says Christmas at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort like an outdoor brunch and Tides is hosting an affair to remember. Indulge in a plethora of flavors from grilled meats, seafood to continental favorites. The resort has designed a full day of fun for all ages with exciting games and live entertainment or simply lounge by the pool or on the pristine private beach.

Tides Big Day Brunch is from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm, and is priced at AED 199 per person inclusive of soft beverages and four adult beverages. One child under 10 years dines for free with every paying adult.

All prices are in UAE Dirham and inclusive of all applicable service charges, local fees and taxes. Terms and conditions apply.