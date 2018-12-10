Sharing the Spirit: Qatari Student Club Organizes Georgetown’s National Day Fair

As National Day in Qatar takes place over the university’s winter break, students plan their festivities earlier so that they can celebrate the occasion.

In the diverse multicultural community at Georgetown University in Qatar, the role of organizing National Day celebrations belongs to the school’s Qatari Student Association, Al Liwan. And this year, the club proudly served that role with a National Day Fair on campus that brought the entire community together for food, fun, and an opportunity to learn more about Qatar’s history and traditions.

As National Day in Qatar takes place over the university’s winter break, students plan their festivities earlier so that they can celebrate the occasion. “For Al-Liwan, the National Day is the most vital time of the year,” explained the club’s president, Abdulrahman Khalid Al-Mughesib. The International Politics senior and event organizer added, “At Al-Liwan we work hard to create an opportunity for everyone at Georgetown to learn more about Qatar, and to celebrate with us a significant day for all of Qatar.”

At the all-day fair dedicated to Qatar’s rich cultural traditions, students, faculty and staff sipped fragrant local coffee and traditional snacks while enjoying live oud performances. Henna artists carefully applied traditional red patterns, while a photo booth stocked with traditional dress gave visitors an appreciation of local culture and the chance to make lasting memories of the day.

“Education City is really the training ground for Qatar’s future leaders and innovators, and working together to organize this event at Georgetown symbolizes how our commitment to education and our pride in our nation go hand in hand,” said Noora Al-Adba, an International Politics major and the club’s vice-president.

Club members shared homemade goodies and local vendors served a selection of local flavors to visitors. HALO and Empire, popular specialty pastry and coffee shops, and Um Abdulaziz, a restaurant that specializes in regional cuisine, was among several dishing up tasty reminders of Qatar’s tradition of generous hospitality, a social value that creates and strengthens bonds between friends, families and entire communities.

In a show of national solidarity, three members of the club also participated in Qatar Foundation’s joint celebrations “Education City United,” held in the Ceremonial Court earlier in the week. Club president Abdulrahman along with fellow GU-Q students Saud Al Ahmed and Ali Al-Sheebani participated in performing the national anthem.

GU-Q will also participate in the official festivities of the holiday at Darb Al Saai. The Al Liwan club’s goal is to promote and increase awareness on the GU-Q campus about the language, culture and social heritage of Qatar through creative mediums.