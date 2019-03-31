Sharjah Airport Participates in Earth Hour

During the event

Sharjah Airport (SA) took part in Earth Hour yesterday. The Global Conservation Fund organises the international initiative each year to raise awareness about the importance of conserving electricity and reducing carbon emissions.

Sharjah Airport switched off all non-essential lights for an hour and distributed gifts and leaflets to passengers and customers to encourage them to reduce their energy consumption.

SAA’s participation in this global campaign is in line with its policy of supporting environmental and community activities and events. In light of aviation’s impact on the environment and carbon emissions, Sharjah Airport was the first in the United Arab Emirates and the third in the Middle East to receive Airport Carbon Accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI). In addition to taking part in a wide range of green initiatives and programs, SAA applies the highest international environmental standards.

Many government and private sector organisations in the UAE and throughout the world participated in the Earth Hour initiative to highlight the importance of taking steps to reduce energy consumption and to stop wasting resources. By changing their everyday practices, people can reduce their environmental impact by lowering carbon emissions, one of the biggest threats to the environment.