Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority Receives Three New ISO Certifications

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) announced that it has added three new ISO certifications - ISO 9001, 14001 and 18001 - to its portfolio of achievements. The certifications highlight the Authority’s commitment to implementing the highest standards of excellence in the emirate’s tourism sector. The efforts also ensure a seamless, speedy and flexible operations management to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Constant upgrading of management systems and enhancement of services to deliver the best tourism experience to visitors plays an integral role in making the emirate of Sharjah the most preferred destination for visitors and tourists from all over the world.

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “Following the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Union and Ruler of Sharjah to raise the emirate's position as a leading global destination, the latest ISO certifications SCTDA has garnered reflect the Authority's adherence to the highest international standards of quality and our keenness to constantly improve the manner in which services are provided to customers. These efforts form part of a well-defined strategy aimed at making Sharjah an ideal destination for sustainable tourism, benefitting our business processes, reducing waste as well as repetition and unnecessary costs. The strategic directions set by the Government of Sharjah to establish best practices in the business environment are also in line with the highest standards of excellence and efficiency.”

Furthermore, Al Midfa praised the joint efforts and team spirit of various departments of the Authority for their high levels of efficiency and professionalism, which contributed significantly to this achievement. He added that this in turn motivates the Authority to continue to work harder towards the development of facilities and services, to attain even greater achievements in the future.

“SCTDA’s adoption of the highest standards of performance and institutional excellence helps us meet the evolving needs of tourists and other visitors to the emirate while also contributing to cutting down costs, time and effort in the delivery of integrated tourism products and services. In addition, the Authority is currently developing systems to update technologies in the delivery of services to customers and visitors and internal resources management systems to keep up with advancements in the field, both locally and globally,” he added.

The ISO certifications reflect SCTDA’s success in establishing seamless operations through the introduction of an integrated system to manage resources, quality, risks, occupational safety and well-being of its employees. The recognitions will also motivate the Authority’s employees to work to a unified system and will facilitate procedures and transactions that create the best workplace environment.

SCTDA secured the three new ISO certifications after a comprehensive auditing process which covered various procedures, operations and systems across the Authority’s departments and the effectiveness of its products and services in line with requirements and customer satisfaction.