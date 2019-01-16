Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority Announces Inaugural Participation in Matka Nordic Travel Fair

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA

In line with its strategy to reach out to and explore new global markets, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) announced its inaugural participation in Matka Nordic Travel Fair, which will take place at Messukeskus Helsinki in Finland from January 17 to 20, 2019. The participation in Matka 2019 forms part of SCTDA’s endeavors to target key global markets though participating in international events and exhibitions to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a leading global tourist destination to be discovered. Besides creating awareness about its unique tourism and hospitality offerings before visitors from the Nordics, the participation in Northern Europe's largest travel industry event also marks SCTDA’s entry into the Nordic markets.

The emirate of Sharjah welcomed 92,000 travelers from Northern Europe in the year 2018. To further drive and sustain this growth, SCTDA’s partners such as Radisson Blue Hotel, Sharjah International Airport Authority, Coral Beach Hotel, Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), the Act Hotel, Sharjah Collection, Beach Hotel and TravTalk will exhibit under its banner at the exhibition to raise awareness about the emirate’s local culture, history and unique tourism offerings among the Nordic visitors. The concerted efforts will support the achievement of Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021.

In order to attract an increased number of international visitors to the emirate, including Northern Europeans, SCTDA focuses on the Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021 that aims to attract more than 10 million tourists by the year 2021, coinciding with the UAE’s 50th year of founding. To achieve this, SCTDA, in collaboration with partners in the tourism sector, has adopted four strategic pillars. These are: the promotion of Sharjah as an ideal family tourism destination by offering distinct packages and offers; adoption of an innovative tourism approach to enhance the tourist experience; enhancement of efficiencies through partnerships and collaborative action; and the promotion of cultural and heritage elements among families. In addition, the development of unique eco-tourism products, outdoor activities, and branded hotels in Sharjah will also remain a priority throughout 2019.

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “We see Matka Finland as a valuable opportunity to meet and network with travel trade professionals from around the world, which will enable us to learn about innovative tourism products and services offered by other global tourism destinations. Such endeavors form an integral part of the strategy to achieve our vision of positioning Sharjah as the ideal global destination for family holidaymakers, while also reinforcing the emirate’s status as a leading cultural hub for history and natural heritage.”