Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority Eyes More Indian Visitors Through Participation in Satte 2019

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA

As part of its strategy to explore key global markets through participation in leading international exhibitions to effectively position Sharjah on the global tourism map, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) announced its participation in the upcoming edition of South Asia’s Leading Travel Trade Show (SATTE 2019), which will be held from January 16-18, 2019, at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida - Delhi NCR. SCTDA will utilize the event platform to enhance the emirate’s brand and profile before Indian and other international visitors to drive growth, particularly in terms of the number of international tourist arrivals in 2019 and beyond.

At SATTE 2019, the Authority will showcase the emirate of Sharjah’s unique tourism and hospitality offerings along with a number of partners from both public and private sectors. These include Ramada Hotel- Sharjah, Copthorne Hotel- Sharjah, Air Arabia, Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), Orient Tours and TravTalk. Under SCTDA’s banner, these entities will highlight Sharjah’s local culture, history and the diverse leisure and recreational activities its tourism sector has to offer.

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “Since SATTE has become the launch platform for many countries and tourism products from across the globe to do business in and with India, we consider this as an extremely strategic opportunity to widen our reach and explore new partnerships. Our participation in SATTE 2019 complements our vision of positioning Sharjah as the ideal global destination for family holidaymakers, while also emphasizing the emirate’s status as a well-known cultural hub for historical and natural heritage. Drawing inspiration from the Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021, which aims to attract 10 million tourists, we will continue to develop distinctive family leisure and tourism activities with special packages to attract visitors. Hence, expanding our presence to new markets through partnerships with key Indian travel players is of extreme significance to us.”