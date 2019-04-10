Sharjah Media City Participates in Seamless Middle East 2019

Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City

Sharjah Media City (Shams) announces its participation in Seamless Middle East 2019 which will run for two days starting from today at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center, under the patronage of Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

With the presence of over 350 international exhibitors, Seamless Middle East 2019 aims to highlight the latest e-payment, e-commerce, identity, retail and fintech technologies in our new world of connected commerce.

H.E. Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), stressed the importance of participating in the Seamless Middle East 2019. He said: “Our participation is well-timed as Shams is transforming licensing into a fully digitized license process. Today, an aspiring entrepreneur can get his business license within 4 hours. Shams is in the process of building a more developed and user-friendly portal for entrepreneurs to understand the complete nitty-gritty's of licensing and the legalities of starting a business.”

Chairman of Sharjah Media City added: “Our internal process are completely digitized. The entire Free Zone communicates through online systems put in place and almost all of our work is paperless. Right from our advertising, most of which happens online, to our documentation process and license issuance, the processes take place online. Employees are trained frequently on new systems and technologies that will be implemented by the Free Zone”.

Shams has its own digital arm - Shams Digital Solutions. This division of Shams will focus on giving the city an edge over other Free Zones and anticipate new digital advancements. Another part of Shams Digital Solutions is SocialEye, a platform for influencers in the UAE created to engage and work with other influencers on one common platform. Shams provides free workshops and training sessions for its members and the community on the latest digital trends, intellectual property, digital marketing and others.

Sharjah Media City (Shams) is a world-class media hub for innovative facilities and services. Shams offers over 120 business activities to choose from and provides the flexibility to combine different activities on the same license. Licenses issued by Shams allow companies to operate the business activities in accordance with their license and offers facilities, flexible legal framework, general and logistic services to investors. Shams provides unique services to investors from across the world and high level of innovative services in a safe and vibrant ecosystem for entrepreneurs to set up their business.