Shaza Hotels Expands in KSA with the Opening of ‘Shaza Hotel Residences, Riyadh’

Shaza Hotels, a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, has announced the opening of Shaza Hotel Residences, Riyadh. The property is the first for the brand in Riyadh and its third in KSA. It is also the first extended stay property to open for Shaza Hotels.

Inspired by an Andalusian riad, Shaza Hotel Residences, Riyadh is beautifully landscaped to form a peaceful oasis next to the Al Rajhi Grand Mosque, conveniently located for business travellers and leisure guests.

The thoughtfully crafted 205 residences at Shaza Hotel Residences, Riyadh have been designed for the needs of long-stay guests, complete with walk-in wardrobes and kitchenettes. Adding a new dimension to the experience are the hotel’s bespoke services, restaurants and meeting spaces.

Mr. Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, Chief Executive Officer of Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al Rajhi Real Estate Investments Company said, "After the successful launch of Shaza Makkah last year, it is with great pleasure that we bring Shaza Hotel Residences, Riyadh to the market. The unique hotel residences, by its design and excellent quality of services, will meet the ever-increasing expectations of local and international guests. We are looking forward to becoming the new preferred destination for families and business travellers during their stay in Riyadh.”

Simon Coombs, President and CEO of Shaza Hotels, commented: "Opening of Shaza Hotel Residences, Riyadh marks a key milestone for Shaza Hotels. We are honoured to partner with Al Rajhi Investments for a second property, in opening their flagship hotel residences in the Riyadh. It is our endeavor to create a new approach, one of handcrafted guest experiences in an urban retreat in the capital. In tune with the potential of vision 2030, Shaza Hotels will strive to create distinctive hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Shaza Hotel Residences, Riyadh boasts excellent facilities including a Middle Eastern and North African restaurant, MeNa and Bistro, an organic café, along with other signature Shaza features such as a fully operational Wellness Centre Shaza Afiya, Shaza Kid’s Club, business services, meeting spaces and sports facilities. The destination will also be part of the Shaza DISCOVERY loyalty programme, offering guest unique local experiences and stay benefits.