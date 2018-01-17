Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Approves DAFZA's Digital Intelligence Plan

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA), has approved DAFZA’s ‘Digital Intelligence Plan 2018-2020’ developed in line with digital transformation initiatives such as the ‘Dubai Internet of Things Strategy (IOT)’ and the ‘UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence,’ the first major initiative within the UAE Centennial 2071 project.

The new plan was developed in partnership with Deloitte Consulting LLC, and is in line with both DAFZA’s ‘Strategic Plan 2017-2021’ and ‘DAFZA Innovation Strategy,’ the latter supporting DAFZA’s stature as one of the most innovative and progressive free zone in the world in accordance with the objectives of the ‘National Innovation Strategy’ which aims to make the UAE one of the world's most innovative countries by 2021.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed emphasized the importance of technological development and the adoption of modern technologies in various fields in supporting the transformation of Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. H.H pointed out the role of the various institutions and entities in the Dubai in achieving the wise leadership’s vision for modern technology and digital wealth as represented by the ‘Dubai Internet of Things (IOT) Strategy’ and the ‘UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence’ which was launched in October 2017 by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

H.H also praised DAFZA’s pioneering role in improving services and establishing a creative, innovative and highly productive work environment which provides exceptional experiences for foreign investors as clearly reflected by the growth of Dubai’s GDP. H.H said that DAFZA has become a major economic development player in the emirate.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director General of DAFZA, noted the importance of the support of the leadership through which national strategies and initiatives for adopting the latest and most advanced technologies have been launched. H.E Al Zarooni said: “We are grateful to our leadership for always inspiring us to succeed and do our best. Through their support and encouragement, we have always been confident of our success and have surpassed the goals we have set to move forward.”

“The new digital intelligence plan reflects DAFZA’s commitment to advancing the approach of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who underscores the importance of taking advantage of technological solutions to accelerate government workflows in various fields and promote the UAE as a leading model for countries that invest in the future and work to acquire its tools,” H.E added:

H.E. Dr. Al Zarooni further expressed the significance of the plan in developing creative talents and adopting a new operational model that turns the wheels of innovation and achieves sustainable development, in line with the leadership’s vision of making the UAE one of the best countries in the world. He affirmed DAFZA’s commitment to strengthening its major economic role at the local and national levels by taking the lead in supporting ‘smart’ progress, technology and innovation. H.E added that DAFZA will be the first freezone to offer an innovative strategy adopting the objectives of the Dubai Internet of Things and UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategies.

“We look forward to turning DAFZA into an innovative, world-class freezone based on a scientific methodology and a clear vision for achieving ambitious goals and aspirations driven by advanced and future technologies. We aim to boost the development process and take a steady step towards shaping future in the UAE,” H.E Al Zarooni concluded.

To establish an integrated and sustainable digital system, DAFZA’s new strategy is based on three main areas: ‘Operational Model,’ ‘ICT Services,’ and ‘Technology Platform Revamp.’ DAFZA has also approved several initiatives for implementation from 2018 to 2020 and will update the organizational structure of its information and communications technology (ICT) management which will be launched under the name ‘Digital Intelligence Management’ to enhance internal partnerships and achieve digital sustainability. Operational efficiency will be upgraded as well.

The Operational Model of DAFZA’s ICT management is structured from an operational management system, a foundation of managed services, partnerships and resources, efficient upgrading of human capital skills, as well as increasing revenues through ICT services.

Under ICT Services, DAFZA will introduce new mechanisms using new technologies and various points of contact to help provide unique services to customers. Technology Platform Revamp, on the other hand, is based on the fundamental principle of how to meet the needs and requirements of business with the latest technologies and systems without compromising information security. This will be done through the establishment of an integrated defence system that effectively addresses the threats and challenges of modern technology.

International experiences indicate that every 20 per cent increase in ICT investments leads to a growth of more than 1 per cent in the country's GDP. This has motivated DAFZA to develop its smart services and establish itself as an influential player in promoting the prosperity of the national economy and GDP growth. DAFZA has developed its ICT plan and looks forward to developing its future business and enhancing the impact of digital transformation on the economy and sustainable development by investing in artificial intelligence techniques and tools and applying them in various fields to enhance the UAE's global position as one of the best countries in the world in terms of AI investments in different vital sectors, this will help ensure sustainable development and happiness for future generations.

In line with its strategy of developing and adopting everything new and advanced in the world of freezones, DAFZA will introduce new mechanisms and different contact points to deliver the best services for enhancing customer relationships. It will also conduct a detailed study on the possibility of providing all internal and external services through an intelligent and smart

management centre that will use smart phones and many other channels. The possibility of automating routine processes through artificial intelligence techniques will be studied as well.