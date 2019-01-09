Sheikha Hind Meets Senior Officials From QF Partner Universities’ Home Campuses in US

Trip aims to strengthen relations and foster new opportunities in higher education.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), today met with senior officials from the home campuses of QF’s international partner universities in Washington, D.C.

The President’s Council meeting, held as part of Her Excellency Sheikha Hind’s four-day trip to the US, brought together representatives from QF’s homegrown university, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), and Cornell University, Texas A&M University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Northwestern University, Carnegie Mellon University, Georgetown University, and HEC Paris, all of which have established branch campuses at QF’s Education City.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind said: “Today’s young people are the future, and Qatar Foundation has created a unique learning environment that enables these young people to realize their potential, excel in their careers and their lives, and become global citizens who are ready to meet the challenges of the future.

“Through our hand-picked academic offerings, we provide the highest quality of education across specific key disciplines – including medicine, engineering, media, international affairs, computer science, and business management – in a single location, and act as a catalyst for creativity and innovation. Together with HBKU and our partner universities, we are reimagining the higher education landscape of Qatar, while serving as an exemplar of academic excellence for the wider world.”

While in the US, in addition to attending the President’s Council meeting, Her Excellency Sheikha Hind will meet with influential thought leaders, innovative think tanks, and leading policy-makers in education and research to strengthen relations and foster new opportunities in higher education.

She will also take part in the women's foreign policy lecture forum, ‘Off The Record’. The event, which will address topics such as education, women’s rights, and the blockade of Qatar, takes place on January 10 and will be moderated by journalist Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson from US news program ‘60 Minutes’.