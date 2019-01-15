Sheikha Hind Meets Us Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs

During the event

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), today met with Marie Royce, US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, at Education City.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Sheikha Hind discussed QF’s various education, science and research, and community development initiatives with Ms. Royce, who also received a comprehensive presentation on Education City and visited the open-air viewing platform on the eighth floor of QF Headquarters.

Concluding the tour, Her Excellency Sheikha Hind and Ms. Royce exchanged gifts. Ms. Royce also signed QF’s Visitors Book to commemorate her visit.