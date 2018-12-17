Shell Continues to Empower and Enhance the Skills of Omanis Through Its Professional Courses

In 2018, Shell successfully hosted 11 courses across the Sultanate.

Shell Development Oman continues to host its ‘Shell Professional Courses’ programme as part of its ‘Training for Development’ social investment initiative. Offering Omani working youth the opportunity to enhance their skillsets, the nationwide courses are designed to equip participants with tactical and practical skills that can be applied at work. In 2018, Shell successfully hosted 11 courses across the Sultanate. These include Crisis Management, Leadership, Problem Solving, Staff Empowerment and Motivation, Project Management Skills and Toolkits.

Muna Al Shukaili, GM – External Relations and Social Investment Lead at Shell Development Oman said, “At Shell, we aim to implement extensive social investment programmes that contribute to the sustainable development of the Sultanate. Part of our commitment to Oman’s social development, is working to nurture young professionals and help them secure jobs to help enhance their employment and self-employment potentials.” She added, “Our professional courses are carefully devised in-line with the required skills needed in today’s workplaces and based on the feedback from the attendees in previous years. Courses were conducted in various regions including Muscat, Salalah, Nizwa, Sur, Al Buraimi and Sohar. We received applications from the public sector, the private sector, and NGOs from across the Sultanate, with a total of 213 attendees to date.”

Describing her experience in the ‘Problem-Solving course’, Samiya Al Ghafri, Communication specialist at the Public Authority for Electricity and Water (Diam) said, “Shell Professional Courses provided me with the opportunity to learn new creative and critical thinking techniques and various problem-solving methods. It was also useful to gain insight on how to deal with problems and apply these skills at work.”

With the year coming to an end, Shell Development Oman will resume with its training courses in 2019. To apply and gather more information about Shell’s social investments initiative ‘Training for Development’ visit the website https://www.shell.com.om/en_om/sustainability/communities/employment_and_development.html

Since 2002, Shell continues to provide working individuals with the means and the support they need to succeed in their competitive work environment. Throughout the years, ‘Shell Professional Courses’ has continued to successfully attract and train over 300 participants annually from a number of organizations including non-governmental, joint ventures and the private sectors across the Sultanate.