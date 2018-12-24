Shell Intilaaqah’s ‘Aspire and Inspire’ Entrepreneurs Thrive at Souq Essabt

This programme is a fully rounded enterprise development initiative that aims at supporting Omani entrepreneurs.

With entrepreneurs proving to be a catalyst for a vibrant, bustling, and abundant new economy in Oman, Shell Intilaaqah sponsored four of its alumni to take part in Souq es Sabt, Oman’s first farmers’ market, being held at The Walk in Almouj Muscat every Saturday from November 2018 to December 2018. The event provides a great platform to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, promote their products and help them take their novel businesses to the next level. Participating local promising businesses included “Bait Al Bresem Fashion”, “Bubbles Soap”, “Pistachio Palace”, and “Dukan Al Asal”.

“Becoming a known business in your community takes a strong marketing initiative, one that focuses on building relationships with that community. We are supporting four of our very promising start-ups by helping them feature their products at Souq esSabt. We want people to see their products, have a chance to try it, which in turn creates a connection with customers and has proven successful in expanding their customer base,” said Najwa Al Kindi, Director of Shell Intilaaqah Aspire and Inspire.

Amal Al Habsi, owner of Bubbles shop said “We would like to thank Shell Intilaaqah for their continuous support of our business to grow. Souq es Sabt has been a unique opportunity for us to promote our products, hone our customer interaction skillsets and widen our customer base.”

Worthy to mention that Shell Development Oman, represented by Shell Intilaaqah and “Riyada” are strategic partners and they jointly implementing a programme called ‘Aspire and Inspire’. This programme is a fully rounded enterprise development initiative that aims at supporting Omani entrepreneurs through the different stages of their business startups, starting from business ideas stage, to training, counselling and mentoring and business insolvency diagnostic support.