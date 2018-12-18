Shell Intilaaqah’s ‘Aspire and Inspire’ Programme Introduces Omani Entrepreneurs to Cash Crisis Management

During the event

To help Omani entrepreneurs identify successful business models for their startups, and as part of Shell Intilaaqah’s ‘Aspire and Inspire’ programme, the cash crisis management courses have been executed in cooperation with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Riyada). The courses were held between 11th and 13th December 2018 in different locations across the Sultanate including Muscat, Sohar, Nizwa and Salalah.

Najwa Mansoor Al Kindi, Director of Shell Intilaaqah said, “There are many rules when it comes to cash flow and mitigating crisis, with the cash crisis management courses, we are introducing aspiring entrepreneurs to the first and most important rule of all, always priorotise the sustainability and survival of the cash flow of your business. Sometimes, you will have to weather the storm and ride the waves of success when you can. Other key rules include managing capital, revenue, and payroll. For entrepreneurs, striking that balance in their daily operations is key for their success.”

The courses, which saw the participation of more than 135 participants integrate the business process flow with cash flow and highlight the critical success factors that help entrepreneurs maximise their cash resources for a sustainable success of their business ventures. In addition, the courses introduced participants to the complexities of cash management with reference to potential crisis and helped them understand the working of cash flow hedges.

AlMutajaredah Al Mandhari, Director of Mentorship and Training Department from Riyada said, “Cash is King. It is a significant element in the success of any business venture. Therefore, this stage of the Aspire and Inspire programme introduces participants to key information and learnings to help them manage cash, customers, vendors, and employees better.”

Shell Intilaaqah’s ‘Aspire and Inspire’ programme is a joint effort implemented by Shell Development Oman (SDO) and the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada). Both parties have renewed this collaboration in 2018 to continue supporting entrepreneurs in various areas; including training, mentoring and counselling.