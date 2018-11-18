Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Celebrates Cancer Survivors

This initiative is part of the social responsibility taken by Sheraton Amman Hotel to raise awareness about this illness and its prevention methods.

In celebrations of the breast cancer awareness month, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil hosted 10 brave survivors, in cooperation with King Hussein Cancer Foundation, to spend a day at the hotel in tribute of their strength in conquering cancer and highlighting the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

Preparing for this day, the Sheraton’s management prepared an entertainment and awareness program to pamper the ladies and seek out their stories and successes. The visit started by welcoming the guests by the hotel management and then taking them to the Prama fitness platform; an interactive fitness platform offers a complete solution for personal and group training and introduces a brand new category of fitness, where the trainers gave them a number of tips and exercises that aid in the recovery process after the surgeries they had. And to create a distinctive atmosphere, Sheraton surprised the ladies with a specially designed pink T-shirts for that occasion.

After the sport session, the ladies enjoyed a relaxing break at Shine Spa, where they were pampered with massage sessions. Afterwards, the ladies sat with the hotel’s female employees, shared their stories and exchanged their experiences with each other, the survivors also gave some tips and advised the hotel staff about the importance of early screening and the proper ways to prevent cancer.

The ladies’ visit to Sheraton Amman Al Nabil hotel was concluded on the lunch table at the Spice Garden, where they enjoyed the rich international buffet delicious dishes buffet

The essence of the time allocation of this visit at the sports club is to motivate women to exercise on a daily basis as an integral part of the therapy period.

"I am very happy to be among those inspiring women who have taught us the meaning of strength and gave us hope for life," said Mrs. Iva Trifonov, General Manager of Sheraton Amman Al Nabil.

“Our activity today is part of our longstanding partnership with KHCF to support their noble mission. We believe that raising awareness about breast cancer plays a major role in saving lives, and as part of this community, we seek to support those survivors and other fighters by standing hand in hand face of cancer."