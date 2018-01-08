Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel Celebrates the Opening of Its Newly Renovated Gym and Spa

During the event, the GYM instructors took the invitees on a guided tour, introducing the gym, which expands over 650 square meters.

Follow > Disable alert for Iva Trifonov Disable alert for Life Fitness Disable alert for Shine Spa. Disable alert for Technogym Follow >

Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel hosted a number of its partners and distinguished members to open its new gym and spa, offering guests and members the finest fitness facility to work out and enhance their physical and mental wellbeing.

During the event, the GYM instructors took the invitees on a guided tour, introducing the gym, which expands over 650 square meters, featuring the latest fitness equipment; from cardio machines to strength and agility equipment. The new facility showcases the latest version of e-Technogym ARTIS and Life Fitness “SYNERGY 360” for functional training. Here fitness enthusiasts can also experience “PRAMA” - the latest innovation in the field of interactive workouts and the only one in Jordan.

Professional fitness instructors and certified trainers offer private sessions to those looking for a problem focused workout, help members optimize their activity and achieve their goals. Those interested could take advantage of complimentary fitness evaluation, sample healthy snacks and desserts or ask for advice on nutrition or supplementing their diet in the members lounge.

After being introduced to the adrenaline rush at the gym, the guests were invited to explore the relaxed and invigorating atmosphere at Shine Spa – A brand concept providing a welcoming break away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Guest and members can pamper themselves to a soothing and rejuvenating treatments performed by experienced therapists from around the world in a peaceful and relaxing ambiance. Spacious thermal suites and relaxation rooms in both male and female sections are available to members and guests after treatments.

“We, at the Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel, are proud to announce the official opening of the new Sheraton Fitness and Shine Spa.” said. Mrs. Iva Trifonov, General Manager of the hotel. “In addition to the indoor and outdoor pools our new facility represent a significant investment. But we believe that it will inspire our current and future members and guests to invest time and effort under our guidance into their wellbeing and health. No one today argues the benefits of regular exercise to health. Doing so in a friendly and caring environment in this remarkable facility makes it easier and more rewarding”