Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai offers several ways to celebrate your love

From lavish meals to private couples’ treatments at newly opened holistic hub Soul Wellness & Spa, you and your beloved are sure to enjoy a memorable Valentine’s Day this year.

Follow > Disable alert for Cherry Blossom Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Feast Disable alert for MOËT&CHANDON Disable alert for VA Band Follow >

February is a month for romance, and there are several ways to celebrate your love at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai.

From lavish meals to private couples’ treatments at newly opened holistic hub Soul Wellness & Spa, you and your beloved are sure to enjoy a memorable Valentine’s Day this year.

FEAST

Eat to your heart’s content

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and you’ll certainly find the food of love at Feast. The all-day dining venue has created some delightful new dishes to mark the Valentine’s Day, and on this date a special four-course set menu will be offered at a cost AED 599 per couple including soft beverages, or AED 699 with something stronger.

Alternatively, opt for unlimited fare from the Valentine’s-themed live cooking stations, a generous arrangement for which you will pay just AED 199 each for the food-only package or AED 299 per person with selected free-flowing house beverages. Highlights here include red-coloured and heart-shaped desserts, and chocolate galore: lava cake, truffles and a molten fountain with strawberries for dipping.

Each package includes a welcome Cherry Blossom cocktail on arrival alongside miniature chocolate boxes for gents, while on departure each lady will be presented with a rose. Ahh...

Have your fill of fine fare with Friday brunch

Start the weekend on a high note with a Friday brunch at Feast. Guests can indulge in culinary delights inspired by many dishes, from sizzling curries to Southeast Asian street food for a price of AED 325 per person for the soft drink package, AED 425 per person for the house beverage package, and AED 595 per person for the Moët & Chandon bubbly package.

Imaginative dishes include pomegranate and tamarind chicken, 12-spiced cured salmon and beef Rendang braised with coconut curry, a Sumatran speciality, paired with handcrafted beverages at each live cooking station.

Youngsters will be entertained in the Little Explorers’ Corner, where a chef will help them decorate cookies. Other activities for little ones include colouring books and Lego. The tasty, expertly prepared fare for under-12s is specially tailored to smaller tummies. Best of all, the brunch, which features performances by local group VA Band, will end with a bumper prize bonanza, with luxurious spa treatments and dining vouchers among the prizes up for grabs. To book, visit www.feastrestaurantdubai.com/en/brunch

Savour fresh fruits de la mer at Simply Seafood

The world is your oyster every Thursday at Feast, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai. Enjoy fresh seafood at this fruits de la mer-themed evening and experience cooking methods from all over the world for just AED 210 with soft drinks or AED 310 including house pours. Simply Seafood runs from 6pm to 11pm weekly. How better to welcome in the weekend?

Get ‘Curried Away’ with spicy Indian cuisine

Select your favourite dish from our Friday curry kitchen, where you’ll be offered unlimited naan bread and your choice of one free brew or a glass of grape. Available from 6pm to 11pm, it’s priced just AED 79 per person, all in.

SOUL WELLNESS & SPA

Enjoy an intimate Valentine’s treat

Indulge in our bespoke couples’ massage and share a relaxing and memorable experience in which you will connect and bond with your loved one in a unique and meaningful way. Performed in a private room specially for couples, this hour-long full-body aromatherapy massage is distinguished by long strokes and the use of natural essential oils. Lying on massage beds placed side by side, you will drift off into a state of deep relaxation to a soothing soundtrack of transcendental meditative music.

After gently rousing you both, our expert therapists will leave you together for an hour of lounging in the suite’s Jacuzzi, which will be adorned with rose petals. Bubbly and chocolates will complete the experience, leaving you both feeling pampered, rejuvenated and connected. Valid throughout February, this offer is priced AED 1,200.

Soul Wellness & Spa is a new holistic concept that balances body, mind and soul. Its innovative bespoke therapies utilise natural ingredients alongside some of the finest skincare brands found anywhere. Should you feel thirsty or peckish, you can order healthy food and drinks at the venue, all prepared by Sheraton chefs.

Realign your chakras with sunset yoga on the roof

Get fit and find inner peace at the same time by practising this ancient activity on the hotel’s 54th floor. Sessions are held by the rooftop pool each Saturday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. The price is AED 80 per class. To book or for more details, visit www.sheratongranddubai.com/soulwellnessandspa or call (+971) 4 503 4444.