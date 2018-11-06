SHUAA Capital Registers Dh30.1 Million Q3 2018 Net Profit, the Group’s Highest Quarterly Profit Since 2008

SHUAA Capital Saudi Arabia (SCSA), a subsidiary of SHUAA Capital in Dubai, is a closed joint stock company with a paid-up capital of SR 150 million. SCSA was established to promote investment opportunities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East and North Africa region.
Through its headquarters in Riyadh, SCSA is licensed to conduct all investment banking activities including asset management, advisory, raising of capital, corporate finance, private equity, underwriting and custody services. These services are available to corporations, governments, institutional clients and high net worth individuals. SCSA is also authorized to offer domestic, regional and international clients access to companies listed on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul).
Through its range of services, SCSA is committed to offering its clients unconventional and innovative products, as well as superior customer relationship management. SCSA has a dedicated team of twelve professionals based in Riyadh and specializing solely in real estate advisory. The Jeddah branch of the company was set up in 2010, after the opening of the Riyadh headquarters in 2008.Less...
