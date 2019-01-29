Siemens Secures Order for Hl-Class Gas Turbine in the U.S.

Re-powering of Cooperative Energy’s R.D. Morrow, Sr. Generating Station in Purvis, Mississippi

Siemens has secured an order in the U.S. for the re-powering of Cooperative Energy’s R.D. Morrow, Sr. Generating Station facility in Purvis, Mississippi. The customer will use Siemens’ cutting-edge HL gas turbine technology to re-power the facility’s existing coal-powered steam turbines. This is the third order that the company has received for its new HL-class gas turbine. The natural gas-fueled combined cycle power plant will have an installed capacity of approximately 550 megawatts and will supply reliable electricity to Cooperative Energy’s Member cooperatives, which serve approximately 430,000 homes and businesses across the state.

Cooperative Energy will re-power one of its existing coal-fired generation units with a Siemens SGT6-9000HL gas turbine. The scope of supply also includes an SGen6-3000W generator and the SPPA-T3000 control system. Siemens has also been awarded a long-term service agreement, which will help support the gas turbine and generator’s optimal operating efficiency during the life cycle of the project. The contract includes service on parts, repairs, field services, program management, and offerings from Siemens’ Omnivise Digital Services portfolio, including remote monitoring and diagnostics.

“Building on our well-established foundation with Cooperative Energy’s Batesville Generating Station, we are pleased to again partner with them on the re-powering of their R.D. Morrow, Sr. facility,” said John Gibson, Country Division Lead for U.S. Power and Gas, Siemens. “The rigorous development of Siemens’ HL-class combines the world-class pedigree of our H-class with cutting-edge advancements. This technology is ideally suited to supply reliable, affordable, and low-carbon power across the state of Mississippi.”

“The Cooperative Energy consultants and staff went through a rigorous evaluation of the various combustion turbine technologies available and selected the Siemens HL-class gas turbine as the best overall technology for the Morrow Repower Project,” said Nathan Brown. Cooperative Energy’s senior vice president and chief operating officer. “Utilizing the Siemens technology, we believe the resulting combined cycle unit at Plant Morrow will provide low-cost, reliable and low-emission energy for our Members for many years to come.”

Two additional power plants are currently under construction that will rely on Siemens HL-class gas turbine technology in North Carolina, and in Lincolnshire, UK. The HL-class gas turbines are based on the proven design and the vast fleet experience of the SGT-8000H series gas turbines, which achieved more than a million fired fleet hours.