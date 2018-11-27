Smart Dubai Concludes Participation in 8th Annual Smart City Expo & World Congress in Barcelona Amid Great Turnout

Taking place on November 13-15, 2018, in Barcelona, Spain, the event also saw Smart Dubai sign a partnership agreement with MasterCard.

Smart Dubai reported a great turnout at its booth in the 8th Smart Cities Expo & World Congress, where it headed a delegation of 11 of its strategic government and semi-government partners, showcasing advanced smart city services.

Her Excellency Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai, said: “The Smart City Expo & World Congress has become a permanent fixture on our yearly calendar at Smart Dubai, and we are always delighted to come here, year after year, to exchange insights and expertise with some of the world’s leading smart city experts and decision makers, and showcase Dubai’s success and stature as a leader in smart city development.”

“The great turnout at our pavilion reflects the tremendous progress we continue to witness as we embrace advanced technologies to develop cutting-edge services and transform Dubai into the happiest and smartest city in the world,” H.E. Dr Aisha added. “It also reflects the depth of our cooperation with our partners, who bring extensive expertise to the table – each in their respective industries. Also, this year, with the signing of the City Possible Network agreement, we welcome MasterCard as a new smart-city partner.”

Smart Dubai and the government and semi-government entities taking part in the delegation showcased their latest advanced smart services that seek to automate and streamline processes to facilitate everyday city-experiences for the citizens, residents and visitors of the emirate.

The list of partners who joined the delegation comprised Dubai Customs; Dubai Municipality Department; Dubai Police Department; Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Dubai Land Department; Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA); Road & Transport Authority (RTA); Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship; and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

The Smart City Expo & World Congress 2018 welcomed 21,331 visitors, along with 844 exhibitors and over 400 speakers, who converged in Barcelona, coming from 700 cities across 146 countries. The three-day event, which included more than 60 side events, witnessed in-depth debate covering five essential topics: Digital Transformation, Urban Environment, Mobility, Governance & Finance, and Inclusive & Sharing Cities.