Sodic Opens Newest Sales Centre in New Cairo

SODIC has a diversified residential and commercial portfolio of projects in New Cairo.

Follow > Disable alert for Sixth of October Developme ... Disable alert for Cairo Follow >

Sixth of October Development & Investment Company “SODIC” has opened the doors of its first sales centre in New Cairo - directly located on road 90 - coming closer to SODIC’s growing client base in East Cairo.

SODIC has a diversified residential and commercial portfolio of projects in New Cairo. Spanning 200 acres and adjacent to the American University in Cairo (AUC) lies “Eastown” the emerging residential community with the commercial frontage Eastown District “EDNC” launched earlier this year and fully sold. With residents already moving in, SODIC is currently launching “The Spectrum” the very last residential phase of Eastown.

A cornerstone of SODIC’s developments in East Cairo is “Villette”, master planned by world renowned American SWA with deliveries of single family homes having already begun this year along with Villette Prive’, the first and only fully finished homes in Villette, which will be launched this month.

The new sales centre will best cater to the clients and intenders of SODIC’s largest development on East Cairo to date “SODIC East”. Master planned by Sasaki and accessibly located between two of Cairo’s main throughways, Cairo Suez and Cairo Ismailia roads, in close proximity to the New Administrative Capital, SODIC East is set to become SODIC’s flagship mixed-use fully integrated development on the East of Cairo.