Sodic Recognized As the Leading Corporate for Investor Relations in Egypt by the Middle East Investor Relations Association 'MEIRA'

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Extel Disable alert for Sixth of October Developme ... Follow >

Sixth of October Development & Investment Company “SODIC”, has received the 2018 award for Best Investor Relations in Egypt.

The process to select the winners in the best practice category was run by MEIRA in collaboration with research company Extel, and reflects the feedback of the investment community towards which SODIC is continuously committed to uphold the highest level of engagement and transparency.

Commenting on the awards, Andrew Tarbuck, MEIRA Chairman, said: "Across the Middle East, we have been seeing tremendous efforts to implement best practice in investor relations and corporate governance. In all categories, this year’s award winners have demonstrated their unequivocal commitment to further advancing the quality of IR in the Middle East. ”

Commenting on the awards, Magued Sherif said: “for the second year in a row SODIC is recognized as the leading corporate in Egypt by MEIRA reflecting on our strong commitment to the market as we continue to deliver excellence in our investor relations program.”