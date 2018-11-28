SODIC Supports National Campaign against Sexual Harassment

During the event

Sixth of October Development & Investment Company “SODIC”, in cooperation with a coalition of partners including governmental entities, international donors and organizations, is supporting the first ever national campaign against sexual harassment in Egypt.

A press conference was held today under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Sahar Nasr, Minister of Investment and International Cooperation at the ministry’s premises to officially launch the campaign featuring celebrity spokespeople Hany Adel and Menna Shalaby who took part in the campaign, and in the presence of Dr. Maya Morsi, Head of the National Council for Women; H.E. Stephane Romatet, Ambassador of France to Egypt; and H.E. Mr. Ivan Surkos, EU Ambassador to Egypt.

Produced by Bassita, a local, award-winning social start-up, the campaign against sexual harassment will comprise a variety of offline and online elements inviting the Egyptian public to support the government’s efforts to combat sexual harassment and other forms of sexual violence against women and girls on public transport. The specific focus on public transport is based on recent studies that reveal that is where most sexual assaults take place in Egypt.

“At SODIC, we seek to support causes that create a positive legacy and impact local communities in a meaningful way,” said Magued Sherif, SODIC’s Managing Director. “Corporate citizenship is a core component of our development philosophy, and supporting the campaign against sexual harassment is an important and necessary way we can help raise awareness and advocate change.”

SODIC’s support of the campaign against sexual harassment is the latest among SODIC’s many initiatives in support of different causes affecting the local community. As an Egyptian developer, SODIC’s CSR programs impact over 7,000 families every year.