SODIC Targets EGP7.2 Billion of Contracted Sales and Delivery of 1,151 Units

SODIC has announced its guidance for 2019 targeting EGP 7.2 billion of contracted sales.

SODIC has announced its guidance for 2019 targeting EGP 7.2 billion of contracted sales. This year the company expects West Cairo to contribute heavily to its growth, after the positive developments of Al Yosr coming into the pipeline for monetization and the addition of the 500 acre plot in West Cairo to its project portfolio in 2019.

Some 1,151 units are scheduled for delivery across ten projects with an estimated value of EGP 5.1 billion, reflecting strong growth in revenues driven by deliveries in Villette. The targets set for the year reflects SODIC’s confidence in the real estate market and its credible position which continues to set it apart.

Capitalizing on the significant land bank developments achieved in 2018, SODIC expects a strong performance in all of its core markets of East Cairo, West Cairo and North Coast leveraging its well-diversified land bank of circa 7 million square meters.