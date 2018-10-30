Software AG Signs MoU With GDRFA-Dubai to Assist in Digital Transformation

During the signing ceremony

Software AG, a global leader in enterprise architecture, IT planning, business process management, integration and big data, recently signed an agreement with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) to assist them in the digital transformation of immigration operations. The memorandum was signed by Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO, Software AG; Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director, GDRFA-Dubai and Dr. Abdulqader Al Khayat, Chairman of Palmira Software House LLC during a ceremony held at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm, with an aim to drive co-innovation together to support Dubai’s digital transformation goals in immigration business.

Through its partnership with Palmira Software House, a consulting and technology firm that carries out strategic implementation of its products in the region, Software AG will help GDRFA-Dubai harness the full potential of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain in enhancing business operations.

The strategic MoU will also pave the way for further interactions between GDRFA and Software AG, strengthening its hold as the leading software company in the region and showcasing continuous support to the Dubai Government in their digital transformation journey.

Nasri Nassereddine, Regional Territory Manager, Software AG, said: “The latest partnership with GDRFA reflects Software AG’s commitment to continuously supporting the government in accelerating the UAE’s digital transformation, thereby playing a role in the achievement of the targets set by the National Agenda for UAE Vision 2021. Digital transformation will open up a lot of possibilities in enhancing and simplifying immigration business, while also making processes significantly convenient to the end users.”

Major Khalid Bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant General Director of Smart Services, GDRFA-Dubai, said: “Our partnership with Software AG is aimed at harnessing the full potential of the ongoing digital revolution, particularly artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain. We believe that the adoption of latest and innovative technologies will effectively address our growing business needs and are confident that Software AG’s expertise and capabilities will add immense value to our growth and development strategies.”

Dr. Abdulqader Al Khayat, Chairman of Palmira Software House, said: “As Software AG’s trusted partner, we are proud to be associated with this project, which is aimed at accelerating Dubai’s smart transformation aspirations. Palmira remains committed to delivering exceptional services while adhering to highest professional standards.”

Rami Kichli, Vice President, Software AG – Gulf and Levant region; Philippe La Fornara - President, EMEA (Excl. DACH) - Software AG; Jonathan Heywood, Senior Business Assistant to the CEO; Nasri Nassereddine, Regional Territory Manager Software AG; Major Khalid Bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant General Director of Smart Services in GDRFA-Dubai; Brigidir General Hussein Ibrahim, Assistant General Manager of Corporate Support Sector; Dr. Abdulqader AlKhayat, Chairman of Palmira Software House LLC; Mr. Mohammed Al Sulty, Principle Consultant, Palmira Software House and Principle Architecture, Eng. Soliman Agha, were present during the ceremony.