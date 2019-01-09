SOHAR Port and Freezone Partners with Oman Sail to Get Sohar Active

During the event

In line with its continuous commitment to build strong bonds with the community in the Sultanate, SOHAR Port and Freezone has joined hands with Oman Sail to implement the ‘Get Sohar Active’ initiative. Under this programme, the Port and Freezone aims to inspire its local community to embrace an active lifestyle through a number of initiatives for children and adults related to the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon, which SOHAR is sponsoring for a period of three years.

Highlighting the importance of their collaboration, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of SOHAR Port and Freezone said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Oman Sail, with the aim of encouraging people to take on a healthier lifestyle and partake in physical activity. Our initiatives also emphasise on the principles of dedication, hard work and motivation, as well as the creation of a healthier community in general.”

As part of Get Sohar Active, SOHAR Port and Freezone has initiated a number of activities for the whole community, including the provision of complimentary entries for 10 corporate relay teams to the marathon. Moreover, through a joint effort with Oman Sail and the Directorate General of Education in North Batinah region, the SOHAR CSR team has registered 500 school children to take part in the Kids’ Run race at Al Mouj Muscat Marathon.

SOHAR will also host six training sessions for adults and children at the Sohar Sports Stadium, both before the marathon, and subsequently throughout the year. The first session takes place on Saturday, January 12 and will be facilitated by Oman Sail’s official fitness partner, Alpha Movement Specialist.

Suwaid Al Shamaisi, Executive Manager Corporate Affairs at SOHAR Port and Freezone added, “The general idea behind these initiatives is to encourage and promote a healthy and active lifestyle, not only within the communities of Sohar but also to other regions in the Sultanate. Additionally, the Kids’ Run event at Al Mouj Marathon is a great opportunity for us to showcase our support for the future leaders of the country and in enlightening them to better understand the benefits of good fitness and health and achieving their objectives.”

SOHAR will also provide designated running routes of 5km and 10km set out around the port and free zone for local runners to make use of throughout the year, in addition to the planned training sessions, which include nutrition and health information. For more information stay tuned to SOHAR Port and Freezone social media pages.

David Graham, CEO of Oman Sail said, “We are proud to be partnered with SOHAR Port and Freezone to help and develop creative energies, encourage an active lifestyle and showcase Omani talents. Additionally, our efforts will also highlight the Sultanate’s hospitality and culture to all international visitors, both professional athletes and enthusiastic novices alike.”

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the official sponsors of the ninth edition of the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon, which will take place on January 18 and 19.

