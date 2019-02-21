Sophos Central Management Platform Now Features All Next-Gen Cybersecurity Protection From Sophos

Dan Schiappa, senior vice president and general manager

Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced that the next-gen Sophos XG Firewall is now available through Sophos Central, bringing Sophos’ complete portfolio of cybersecurity solutions into a single, cloud-based management platform. Sophos partners and customers are now able to manage their next-gen endpoint and network protection from a single pane of glass.

In addition to the efficiency of managing multiple products through a single, cloud management platform, threat detection and response times are improved by the Security Heartbeat in Sophos’ Synchronized Security technology. This advanced approach shares security incident alerts directly between Sophos network and endpoint protection products. The XG Firewall will automatically communicate with Sophos’ endpoint products to proactively protect against threats, interrupt the attack chain by isolating machines, and take steps to remediate the attack. Sophos Central effectively creates a system of security that can leverage the artificial intelligence in Intercept X with EDR to respond faster and more effectively than individual products alone.

“IT organizations do not have the resources to respond to the volume of constant and constantly shifting cyberattacks. Sophisticated threats require intelligent security solutions that are predictive, multi-layered, and can work together as a system. With Sophos Central, partners and their customers have access to all Sophos next-generation security technologies and can benefit from the advances in Synchronized Security from one single location,” said Dan Schiappa, senior vice president and general manager, Products, Sophos. “The threat landscape has evolved and now our approach to protecting the IT infrastructure that supports our businesses must evolve. Every IT organization, large or small, needs security that is innovative, integrated and scalable. Sophos Central provides all of this, plus vital visibility into what’s happening and where.”

First launched in 2015, Sophos Central now processes more than 8 million transactions a minute for more than 82,000 customers worldwide.

In addition to XG Firewall and artificial intelligence-driven endpoint security, partners and customers can manage web, email, wireless, server, and mobile device protection through Sophos Central. A dedicated partner dashboard simplifies business management for Sophos partners and enables streamlined multi-customer management for MSPs.

“By completing its vision to unify XG Firewall and Intercept X endpoint protection in Sophos Central, Sophos is putting us ahead of our competition. The platform is now even more powerful because of the added benefits of synchronized security in an easy-to-manage cloud-based platform that seamlessly integrates with the entire Sophos security products portfolio,” said Ryan Lipschitz, vice president of engineering, Virtual Graffiti, Inc., a Sophos partner based in Irvine, Calif. “We are also excited about the lateral movement protection added to XG Firewall. We see a lot of cybercriminals trying to harvest credentials, which would allow them to move undetected through a network to steal and exfiltrate high-value data. With XG Firewall on Sophos Central, Sophos has made game-changing advancements no one else offers.”

Recent threats like Emotet and targeted ransomware, such as Matrix and SamSam, demonstrate the ways cybercriminals are constantly changing their tactics to stay effective and profitable. The next-gen advancements of XG Firewall and Intercept X, combined with the intelligence of Synchronized Security and easy management of all products within Sophos Central, are essential for maintaining protection and responding quickly to any attack.

“Our goal at Opus is to provide customers with simplicity and features that add layers of protection, so every area of their environment is secure. With XG Firewall now on Sophos Central, Sophos is providing complete ‘edge to end security’ that is managed centrally in a cloud. This is the simplicity customers are looking for, and the addition of the XG Firewall means they have the benefit of Sophos’ security heartbeat technology for bilateral communication between the endpoint and firewall,” said Mehernosh (Nosh) Chemi, senior account manager at OPUS Consulting Group Ltd., a Sophos partner in Vancouver, Canada. “Moving forward, we are focusing our customers on Intercept X with EDR and XG Firewall. The two go hand-in-hand. Having these next-gen products integrated with Sophos’ complete portfolio in Sophos Central is the protection customers need to stay secure. Conventional security doesn’t cut it anymore because today’s threat landscape is too fast-paced and complex.”

A free trial of XG Firewall is available for Sophos’ customers and partners worldwide. Additional information about XG Firewall Sophos Central is available on Sophos.com.