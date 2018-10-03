SOUQ.Com Shows Commitment to the Employment of Women As the Gold Sponsor of Glowork Career Fair in Saudi

SOUQ.com is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s efforts to diversify the Kingdom’s workforce.

SOUQ.com today announced its participation as the gold sponsor of the Glowork Career Fair that aims to encourage more women into the Kingdom’s workforce. Under the patronage of HRH Reema Bint Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud, Glowork is the largest women’s employment and recruitment event in the Middle East and will be held in Riyadh from 1st to 3rd October 2018.

SOUQ.com is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s efforts to diversify the Kingdom’s workforce. Since its launch in KSA in xxxx, the company has been developing local talent in areas such as retail, customer service, logistics and operations. SOUQ.com nurtures an inclusive work environment and has a good mix of female workers among its staff. Through the company’s gold sponsorship and participation in Glowork, SOUQ.com hopes to encourage even more female talent to join different functions not just within SOUQ.com but across various companies and industries participating in the career fair.

Glowork is the largest official recruitment organization that works closely with the government and private sector to ensure that women in Saudi Arabia are equipped with the right tools to enter the job market. SOUQ.com’s gold sponsorship demonstrates the company’s commitment to empowering women through skills development and career progression, making the company an Employer of Choice in the Kingdom.

The career fair will be open to females on the first two days, and to both males and females on the last day.