The Spectacular Circus Is Back at KidZania!

KidZania is an interactive city made for children 1-14 that combines inspiration, fun and learning through realistic role-play. Kids can independently explore a scaled city of over 7,000 square meters with more than 100 exciting careers that they can try.
Fueled by a child’s natural desire to create, explore and collaborate, KidZania is equal parts entertainment and learning, making it one of the most progressive family entertainment concepts in the world today.
Through ultrarealistic role-play, children learn about different careers, the inner-workings of a city and the concept of managing money. Each experience is designed to empower kids, giving them the confidence to be their best selves, and inspiration to be great global citizens.
Each KidZania facility offers experiences that are relevant to each region, culture and geography by way of professions, entertainment and food. At every location, KidZania uses real-world fun and learning to ready kids for a better world.