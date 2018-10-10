The Spectacular Circus Is Back at KidZania!

There will be a variety of circus tricks in store, with workshops for children on hula-hooping and balancing tricks.

KidZania, the exciting kid-sized metropolis, will be enchanting visitors, both young and old, with The Spectacular Circus that commences on October 4. Until November 17, visitors to the family entertainment destination can celebrate with an assortment of activities in a circus themed environment by taking part in carnival games including toss the ring, balloon race, Sumo Challenges and lots more.

There will be a variety of circus tricks in store, with workshops for children on hula-hooping and balancing tricks. Enjoy a mix of stage shows along with dance performances, clown acts, and magic tricks, in addition to mime artists, and ongoing street performances.

The fun room will delight children, who can also opt to wear circus make-up and costumes for photo-sessions. KidZania’s Spectacular Circus is designed to encourage children to use their creativity and utilise their motor, physical and artistic skills to complete the different challenges.

Fernando Medroa, Vice President of Leisure and Entertainment at M.H. Alshaya Co. said: “The Spectacular Circus at KidZania has received an exceptional response from our young visitors as well as parents, and we are holding the event once again with even more activities and fun to delight all. The circus show goes beyond the remit of just having fun – it also enables young participants to develop their perception, motor, physical and artistic skills.”

Throughout the duration of the programme, children can enjoy additional fun by purchasing a “The Spectacular Circus Pass” to gain exclusive access to all the extra activities.