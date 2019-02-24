Splash Launches Kendall & Kylie Collection Exclusively Across the GCC

Landmark Group was established in Bahrain in 1973. The company has successfully grown into an international retail conglomerate that encompasses a retail presence of over 11 million square feet across GCC, Jordan, Egypt and India. Today, the Group operates over 800 stores in 10 countries, with retail concepts and business interests that focus on delivering exceptional value to a wide customer base, made up of varied nationalities, cultures and economic profiles.
Landmark Group employs more than 22,000 employees and provides a value-driven product range for the family through its core retail concepts: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Shoe Mart, Splash, Lifestyle, Beautybay, Home Centre, Q Home Decor, Max, Shoexpress, E-Max, and Landmark International, which franchises international brands such as New Look, Reiss, Aftershock and Koton.
Expansion being at the core of its business philosophy, the Landmark Group has witnessed a consistent annual growth rate of 32% over the last 3 years.Less...
Contact Information:
Al Quoz Industrial Area
PO Box 25030
Dubai, United Arab Emirates