Splash Launches Kendall & Kylie Collection Exclusively Across the GCC

Splash, the Region’s very own high-street Retailer exclusively launched the much sought-after Kendall & Kylie Collection. The collection captures the unpredictable essence of today’s young fashion lovers confident, stylish and trendy. Including elements of ease and practicality, and characterized by quality fabrics and young silhouettes, the Kendall & Kylie collection is a new kind of essential for the fashion savvy, Instagram obsessed youth.

The collection with it’s sophisticated yet casual style, includes 2 small capsules comprises of 15 pieces to create a whole lot of mix and match ensembles.

Look 1 is athleisure lifestyle focused collection with mix of Animal print, easy young shapes with out and out mix and match appeal. With 90s all the way, colour blocking continues with street- inspired detailing and statements and taping ideas as focus.

Look 2 is day wear casual yet trendy collection with camo influences. Silhouettes take precedence with oversized yet minimalistic under current. Color palette is neutrals with hints of pop of orange.

Camo cords, Animal print, Oversized sweat shirts jog sets T-shirt dresses, t-shirts, crop tops.

KENDALL + KYLIE is a global lifestyle brand created by beloved style icons and fashion authorities, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. With a unique and unparalleled presence across the digital landscape, Kendall and Kylie have defined themselves as two of the most popular icons and personalities of this generation. Starting in 2012, the Jenner sisters launched a highly successful juniors collection with Pacsun, sprouting numerous follow-up seasons and an unabashedly loyal fandom.