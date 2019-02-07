The St. Regis Abu Dhabi Announces Appointment of New Executive Pastry Chef, Stewart Bell

Chef Stewart Bell

Stewart Bell joins The St. Regis Abu Dhabi Culinary Team as new Executive Pastry Chef with over 15 years’ experience in pastry operation.

Hailing from South Africa, Stewart has built up an impressive career, starting with his first role of Commis Pastry at The Sheraton Grand in Cape Town, back in 2003. By 2009 he had progressed to Junior Sous at world renowned Nobu, also in Cape Town.

Stewart’s first role in UAE was back in 2011 when he joined Atlantis The Palm Dubai and worked across many different restaurants in pastry for four years before taking on his first Head Pastry Chef role - again with Nobu - in Moscow. After two years, he returned to the UAE as Head Pastry Chef at the At.mosphere restaurant at the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

With his new role at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Chef Stewart’s focus will be to introduce a new diverse offering of sweets and pastries to Abu Dhabi’s best address. Chef Stewart’s specialism includes the creation of unique gluten free, dairy free and vegan desserts which he is excited to showcase to the city.

Moustafa Sakr, General Manager of the hotel shares his enthusiasm of Chef Stewart’s hiring in the culinary team. “I am delighted to welcome Chef Stewart to The St Regis Abu Dhabi as the newest leader in our culinary team. Chef Stewart’s joins as we start the New Year by focusing on our already exceptional Food & Beverage offering. Our aim for the year ahead is to continue to provide outstanding service that we are known for in the city as well as become ‘World0 Class’ in the culinary dining scene. Chef Stewart’s appointment is key to our strategy for 2019 as we continue to enhance and personalize our luxury dining experiences for our guests in the months to come.”

Chef Stewart will debut the new ‘Sweet Series’ for the renowned monthly Helipad Sunset Supper from February 2019 onwards. The first two dates are Friday 15th February and Friday 8th March 2019 where 20 guests will exclusively be able to experience his unique and elegant pastries and desserts from around the world - 255 meters in the air – on the highest active helipad in the Middle East at the St Regis Abu Dhabi with views from the top of the city’s iconic Nation Towers.