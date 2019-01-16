The St. Regis Abu Dhabi Launches New Exciting Theme Nights at the Terrace on the Corniche in 2019

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi’s signature day to night restaurant showcases one of the great cuisines of the world with aromatic and colourful Moroccan specialities.

The Terrace on the Corniche welcomes ‘My Morocco by Chef Amine Alazizi’ on Friday evenings and five more exciting theme nights this January. Selected and prepared by Chef De Cuisine Amine Alazizi, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi’s signature day to night restaurant showcases one of the great cuisines of the world with aromatic and colourful Moroccan specialities. From couscous to tagine, influenced by Andalusian Spain, Arabia and France, Morocco’s vibrant cuisine is a delicious combination of mouth-watering flavours that make it unique.

To discover other global and exciting flavours, The Terrace on the Corniche offers five more culinary spectacles from Sunday to Thursday:

Sunday: Soulfood Sunday

The day for family and friends, Sundays at The Terrace on the Corniche invite you to a cosy dinner evening with soulful food including Beef Wellington, cottage pie, casseroles, cordon bleu, Wiener Schnitzel, paella, Eton Mess and Crème Brulee.



Monday: Spice Night

Light and aromatic or fiery and fierce – how do you like your spices? Take a captivating journey along the Silk Road each Monday and discover something for every palate. Savor exquisite specialties from the Levant, Egypt, Turkey, Iran and India.



Tuesday: Urban Kitchen – Burgers, Buns & Ribs

Travel around the world every Tuesday at The Terrace on the Corniche where global urban favourites await you. Fish’n’chunky chips, black bun burgers, German currywurst, gourmet nuggets & scampis and Indonesian satays promise a food adventure and let global travellers come back for more.



Wednesday: Butcher’s Cut

Wednesdays at The Terrace on the Corniche feature a fabulous variety of fine meats sourced from all around the world. From steaks, lamb, short ribs, rotisserie chicken, cured meats, Pâté, terrines and roulades, your favorite cuts are prepared to perfection.

Thursday: Ocean’s Table

Savour a spectacular selection of finest seafood and fish delights cooked to order with Arabian flair and experience cooking methods from around the world every Thursday at The Terrace on the Corniche – highlights include a ceviche trolley, seared scallops, a tartar station, lobster laksa, oysters kilpatrick, salmon roe blenis and an exquisite array of fresh sushi and sashimi.

Friday-Wednesday theme nights are available at AED 245 person, Thursday’s Ocean’s Table at AED 260 per person excluding beverages.



For reservations and more information, please email restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com or call 02 694 4553 / www.theterraceonthecorniche.com



