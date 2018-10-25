St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Hosts Series of Exquisite Afternoon Tea Masterclasses Across MEA

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts announces a series of exquisite afternoon tea masterclasses including ‘Tiny Tea’ experiences for children.

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi hosted the kick off experience with two masterclasses, for children and adults in collaboration with award-winning Master Patissier Eric Lanlard. Masterclasses combined Lanlard’s superlative baking techniques with the timeless tradition of Afternoon Tea, that is synonymous with the St. Regis brand. The dedicated ‘Tiny Tea Masterclass’ saw children combine creativity and fun in a class about Lemon Curd Cupcake while the ‘Afternoon Tea Masterclass’ provided guests with a unique take on sweet and savory Afternoon Tea treats experiences.

During the sessions, Master Patissier Lanlard shared secrets behind his signature desserts in an informative and captivating manner, whilst engaging participants with the secrets behind his bespoke bakery techniques.

“One of the most delightful aspects of the Afternoon Tea ritual is the ceremony and the bespoke service making it an immersive experience and a delightful indulgence savored at leisure rather than simply grabbing a cup on the go”, said Candice D’Cruz, Vice President, Luxury Brands at Marriott International, Middle East and Africa.

Eric Lanlard, Master Patissier said: “I truly enjoyed hosting this delicious event at the iconic St. Regis Abu Dhabi and look forward to the next events to come.” He added: “You can forget about lunch or dinner, but I am passionate about the ritual of Afternoon Tea - an opportunity to stop and enjoy a moment of luxury in the middle of the day. I am really excited to be able to share my love of baking, some tips and tricks of the trade in this series of fun and exclusive masterclasses.”

Afternoon Tea remains a quintessential St. Regis tradition, offering guests an impeccable selection of fine teas and refreshments in an inviting and intimate setting, with the ritual tailored to reflect the distinctive location and clientele of each St. Regis address. The ritual is celebrated within the elegant ambience of the Lounge, where butler-style service and a traditional menu of petit-fours, tea sandwiches, scones, and Devonshire cream complement the menu together with delectable regional delicacies, all for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

About Chef Eric Lanlard

Having trained in France, Eric moved to London where aged 22 he became head pastry chef for Albert and Michel Roux. He stayed there for five years before launching his own business, Cake Boy, a destination café, cake emporium and cookery school based in London. Eric’s skills and talent have turned him into a ‘much in demand’ global baking ambassador and he creates afternoon teas for luxury hotel and travel brands worldwide.