St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort Introduces New Wellness-Boosting Acupuncture Treatments

St. Regis Maldives

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s specialist acupuncture clinic has launched two new Acupuncture Curative Journey treatments to accommodate health and wellness-focused guests.

Dr. Vishnu Raj, the hotel’s in-house acupuncturist, naturopathic doctor and experienced wellness consultant, has carefully designed the Stress Eliminator and Pain Reliever treatmentsbasedon traditional Chinese medicine to help guests overcome a variety of health issues as part of his “medication without medicine” policy.

All acupuncture packages include a one-on-one personalized consultation with Dr. Vishnu and an initial 90-minute treatment. Sessions thereafter will last up to 60 minutes.

The Stress Eliminator is a bespoke treatment customized to reduce stress, calm the Qi – believed to be a vital force that forms part of every living thing – and enhance a patient’s ability to thrive in a stressful environment. The sessions take place over 3-5-days.

The Pain Reliever treatment is designed to reduce pain in specific body areas. Sessions also take place over 3-5 days and are beneficial for patients seeking muscle relief and relaxation treatments.

Before their first appointment, patients will be asked to detail their health history, including any health concerns, diet, sleep, stress levels and lifestyle habits. The acupuncturist will then examine the patient’s appearance carefully, paying attention to their complexion, voice, and the color and coating of their tongue.

In traditional Chinese medicine, a person’s tongue and pulse are believed to reflect the health of their organs and meridians and are therefore strong indicators of their overall well-being.

During the acupuncture treatments, six to 20 hair-thin needles will be applied to specific points across the patient’s body to restore the flow of Qi, balance the body’s energy, stimulate healing, and promote relaxation. Additional techniques may be used during the sessions, including Moxibustion, involving the use of heated sticks, and Cupping to relieve the stagnation of Qi and blood in the body.

“I have always preferred to treat my clients without any internal medicine and therefore acupuncture is perfect for people who are still having difficulty managing pain or other health issues after using conventional methods,” says Dr. Vishnu.

“In this regard, these acupuncture journeys are some of the best treatments available as they address an extensive range of health conditions, including arthritis, chronic pain, depression, nausea, sciatica, sinus congestion, insomnia and stress and anxiety.”

“Some of my patients have even come to me for acupuncture treatments in relation to promoting fertility or to help them in their journey of quitting smoking, amongst other addictions,” says Dr. Vishnu. “The tranquility and beauty of the island also plays a vital role in helping people recover from health conditions, as there is no better place in the world to try and heal oneself with natural treatments.”

A traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture originated thousands of years ago and is said to influence the autonomic nervous system and release chemicals that regulate blood flow and pressure, reduce inflammation, calm the brain, and make the body feel more relaxed while also releasing endorphins, the body's natural pain-relieving chemicals