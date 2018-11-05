Starbucks Announces the Return of Festive Favourites

Starbucks is also debuting a new collection of Holiday merchandise.

The global coffee brand “Starbucks” is delighted to announce that this year’s seasonal sips will go on sale on Monday, 05 November. For a limited time only, customers can indulge in espresso-based delights including Toffee Nut Latte and Toffee Nut Frappuccino. Cause nothing marks the arrival of the festive season like Starbucks’ red cups.

The rich buttery flavour of sweet toffee is combined with the warmth of toasted nuts and blended with Starbucks' smooth espresso and velvety steamed milk to make the Toffee Nut Latte. For the final touch, it is then topped with whipped cream and toffee nut sprinkle for a beverage that’s sure to stir up those festive feelings!

Escape the hustle and bustle and cool down with a refreshing Toffee Nut Frappuccino, an ice blended sensation that tastes like holidays in a cup.

Rana Shaheen, Regional Communications and CSR Manager for Starbucks Coffee MENA, said: “The launch of the Starbucks red cups is highly anticipated each year, as it marks the arrival of the season and reflects scenes of celebration and gathering. We are excited to announce the return of the Toffee Nut drinks, which have become fan favourites, and we hope that they will bring people together this festive season.”

The Holiday menu will also feature the Ginger Bread Latte, a sweet and spicy flavour combination, and the Signature Hot Chocolate, which will satisfy any chocoholics’ cravings along with other delicious delights including an eye-catching and delicious Red Velvet Cake.

Starbucks is also debuting a new collection of Holiday merchandise, which features an assortment of festive gifts including tumblers, mugs and cold cups that are ideal for everyone.

The Starbucks Holiday menu will be available across all stores in the Middle East and North Africa region until 06 January 2019.