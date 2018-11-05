Starbucks Announces the Return of Festive Favourites

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting the highest quality coffee in the world. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world.
As the premier vendor of the finest coffee, Starbucks is focused on delivering the best experience to every customer at each of its locations around the world, including Kuwait, KSA, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain & Oman in the Middle East region
Starcbucks work with many communities, and is committed to providing the Starbucks Experience while respecting the local customs and tastes of each country it operates in. It is also committed to hiring locally, currently providing nearly 2700 jobs for more than 30 nationalities including Arab nationals in over 300 operating stores in the region.
Starbucks stores have been operating in the Middle East since 1999 through a licensing agreement with trading partner and licensee MH Alshaya WLL, a private Kuwait family business.
Contact Information:
Alshaya Building,
Pepsi Cola Street,
Al Shuwaikh Area,
P.O. Box 181
Kuwait City Safat 13002
Kuwait