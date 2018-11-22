Stars of Science Celebrates a Decade of Supporting Arab Innovation

Stars of Science celebrates its 10th anniversary at QF HQ.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, and Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, today attended Stars of Science’s 10th anniversary celebrations at QF HQ.

Designed to celebrate a decade of science, technology, and innovation in the Arab region, the event brought together 51 alumni from across the 10 seasons of QF’s popular edutainment reality TV show to talk about their experiences and their innovations.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani said: “This event is a microcosm not only of 10 seasons of Stars of Science, but of the extent of innovative talent that exists across the Arab world – talent that Stars of Science identifies, nurtures, and places on a globally-recognizable platform.

“Our Stars of Science alumni are ambassadors for Arab innovation, proving what is possible through having a great idea, the dedication to transform that idea into an invention that can benefit people’s lives, and the imagination and resilience to overcome challenges and realize their goals.

“Stars of Science is designed to create real-world impact, and support a thriving ecosystem of innovation and tech entrepreneurship across the Arab world. Its alumni are testament to how the show continues to achieve this purpose, and to QF’s belief in ensuring ideas that can improve lives, strengthen societies, and help to shape the future have the opportunity to do so.”

Experts from the public and private sectors, academics, Stars of Science partners and supporters, and members of the QF community took the opportunity to learn more about the innovative products and services that have emerged from the show during its 10 years of driving interest in science and innovation amongst Arab youth.

Khalid Aboujassoum, the first Qatari winner of Stars of Science in 2012, and his innovation ‘Oliver’ have come a long way since winning Season 4. Aboujassoum established Tahi Technologies Inc. in Qatar, filed for a patent in the US, and received a research and development grant from Qatar Development Bank. Tahi Technologies has since been rebranded as Else Labs, and opened a branch in Canada.

“Stars of Science truly embodies Qatar Foundation's commitment to its vision of unlocking human potential,” Aboujassoum said. “We are here today to celebrate a decade of innovation in the Arab world, honoring innovators from around the region, and the phenomenon of searching for answers supported by evidence and systematic deduction.

“Motivating young people to ask questions and innovate is one of the most important things we can do in order to move toward a better and brighter future, and we seek to do this through entities such as Qatar Foundation.”

Omani contestant Sultan Al Subhi, runner-up in Season 6, is currently working on his innovation, ‘eShara for Education’ – a unique Wi-Fi device designed for communities who do not have access to education.

“Stars of Science provided me with a toolbox, equipping me with certain skills and abilities to further my innovations - and, in the future, I would like to see advancements that aim to give back to the community,” Al Subhi said.

Ahmad Nabeel, inventor of the ‘Virtual Beam and Self-Cleaning Laparascope’ – a surgical tool that minimizes the risk of infection – which took second place in Season 9 of Stars of Science, was among the show’s alumni attending yesterday’s event, and said: “As innovators, Stars of Science believes in us, invests in us, and allows the rest of the world to discover us.

“The show gives us a headstart in the marketplace. It is a chance to turn the idea you have in your mind into reality, and find out the difference it can make both to your life and to the lives of others.”

This year’s Stars of Science finalists are Nour Majbour, Salim Al Kaabi, Sylia Khecheni, and Walid Albanna. The Season 10 winner will be announced during the Grand Finale episode, airing on Saturday, November 24, and online voting is open until 9am GMT on Thursday, November 22. You can support your favorite Stars of Science innovator in the Grand Finale by visiting www.starsofscience.com and clicking on the ‘Vote Now’ icon, and choose your favorite innovator.