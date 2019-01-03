Start the New Year With Savings Through My Emirates Pass

Emirates’ customers now have more reasons to start off the New Year and explore Dubai’s many attractions.

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has announced the return of My Emirates Pass, an exclusive seasonal pass that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership package, allowing customers to take advantage of fantastic discounts and benefits in over 500 locations across the UAE. Emirates’ customers now have more reasons to start off the New Year and explore Dubai’s many attractions.

Emirates passengers travelling to and through Dubai from January 1 until March 31 2019 can benefit from My Emirates Pass privileges across participating retail and leisure outlets simply by presenting their boarding pass* and a valid form of identification.

Customers can take advantage of special offers across retail outlets and various leisure activities, including: up to 30 percent discount on spa treatments; up to 50 percent off on outdoor activities such as water sports and access to night golf courses; up to 50 percent discount on fine dining; and up to 30 percent off on popular shopping outlet stores. Customers can explore the many offerings available under My Emirates Pass by visiting emirates.com/myemiratespass.*

Mohammad Al Hashimi, Emirates’ Vice President, Commercial Products Dubai, said: “We are very pleased to announce the return of our signature Emirates Pass this winter, encouraging visitors to explore all corners of the UAE. Travellers coming into Dubai, whether for a short visit or a longer stay can now experience what this city has to offer for less, by taking advantage of special privileges across some of the best hotspots. With attractive discounts to over 500 locations – there’s something for everyone to splurge on this New Year.”

Dubai is an ideal holiday and stop-over destination, offering visitors world-class shopping, year-round sunshine and the finest restaurants. Visitors will be awed by the city’s eclectic, iconic landmarks, mesmerizing entertainment shows and adventurous outdoor parks.

Emirates connects its passengers to more than 150 destinations, in 85 countries, across 6 continents via a seamless stopover in Dubai. Passengers travelling in all classes can enjoy up to 4,000 entertainment channels on ice, up to 20MB complementary Wi-Fi and regionally inspired cuisine prepared by award winning chefs.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit www.emirates.com, travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office.

*Local terms and conditions apply