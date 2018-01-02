Stay More, Save More at Jannah Hotels & Resorts

Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah

Enjoy great savings on luxury stays, throughout the month at Jannah Hotels & Resorts.

Families, leisure and corporate travelers can avail the newly launched “Stay & Save” winter offer during the month of January at Jannah Burj Al Sarab, Jannah Place Dubai Marina, Jannah Marina Bay Suites, Jannah Place Villas Ras Al Khaimah and Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah. Guests now completing a booking for two nights, will receive an exclusive 10% off, 20% off for three nights, and a 30% off for five nights.

Each property under the Jannah umbrella enjoys a strategic location in the city center and is ideal for urban living. The multi-faceted experience begins from the moment the guest arrives, where no request goes unfulfilled. From a bespoke Bedouin welcome to its signature all-encompassing Karim services, families are well looked after by the dedicated Jannah talents.

Mr. Nehme Imad Darwiche, CEO of Jannah Hotels & Resorts, said, “Jannah Hotels & Resorts is relentless in its efforts to exceed guests’ expectations at all times. Hence, we make sure their experience with us is more than worth relishing.”

“I am pleased to welcome all our guests to spend a few days in the lap of luxury, at Jannah Hotels & Resorts,” he concluded.

For reservations or more information, please call 800-HOTEL (46835) / +971 2 307 6 307 or email book@jannah.ae.