Studio M Arabian Plaza’s Level M Restaurant Launches All-You-Can-Eat Friday Lunch

Foodies looking for economical yet splendid Friday feast will definitely love Level M’s all-new Friday lunch. For only AED 79 per person, diners can enjoy an international fare in the restaurant’s vibrant atmosphere while listening to lively beats.

Level M’s lunch meal includes a rolling buffet spread featuring international cuisine with all-time favourites, such as lamb biryani, sea bass, and tenderloin. The spread also features live cooking stations and a wide array of salad and dessert options.

Weight watchers can also enjoy the restaurant’s healthy corner with a number of low-calorie offerings tasting equally as good.

Ideal for family and group dining, the restaurant is a perfect setting for social dining with its colourful and lively interiors and Instagram-worthy food presentations.