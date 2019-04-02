Swiss-Belhotel International Appoints Khalil Srour as Hotel Manager at Swiss-Belresidences Juffair

Khalil Srour, Hotel Manager at Swiss-Belresidences Juffair

Swiss-Belhotel International has appointed Khalil Srour as the Hotel Manager of Swiss-Belresidences Juffair in Bahrain. Khalil brings superb international hospitality experience spanning more than 27 years inAustralia and the Middle East.

Making the announcement, Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “We are delighted to appoint Khalil Srourto lead the team at Swiss-Belresidences Juffair in Bahrain. Khalil has a wealth of experience and expertise in the hospitality sector including extensiveknowledge of international and GCC market. We are confident under his leadership this impressive property willprovide anenhanced experience to travellers.”

Taking over the position, Khalil, said, “It is a great privilege to join the Swiss-Belresidences Juffair in Bahrain and I am truly grateful to Swiss-Belhotel International for giving me this exciting opportunity and lookforward to working with the team to deliver the highest levels guest satisfaction.”

Khalil began his career in Australia in 1992 at the Mercure Hotel Ultimo in Sydney and held several managerial positions at the property in a span of 5 years. He continued to work his way up in the industry servingnumerouskey positionsin operations and front office at various hotels managed by leading brands such as Rotana Hotels and Resorts, Movenpick Hotels & Resorts and Sofitel Hotels and Resorts.

Of Lebanese descent, Khalil holds certifications in hospitality management, hotel reception supervision, and hospitality and catering supervision from various institutions along with many other professional diplomas and trainings related to hotel management.

Swiss-Belresidences Juffair is a stunning property centrally located in the heart of the dynamic Juffair disrict – a popular hub for dining and shopping venues – and is merely 17 minutes away from Bahrain International Airport.

With its distinctive concept and high-end facilities, Swiss-Belresidences Juffair is an upper midscale hotel-apartment complex boasting 129 spacious (1, 2 and 3-bedroom) apartments and penthouse with superb amenities. Designed in modern and contemporary style the complex features an array of leisure and entertainment facilities for families ranging from a business lounge to a fabulous spa and health club, an outdoor swimming pool, a playground, cinema and a games room for all ages.