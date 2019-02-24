Swiss-Belhotel International Confirms Participation at ITB Berlin 2019

Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India,

Swiss-Belhotel International has announced its participation at ITB Berlin from 6th to 10th March to promote its portfolio of hotels in the MENA region.

With several new hotels lined up for opening in 2019, the year ahead looks extremely promising for Swiss-Belhotel International. Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International said, “ITB Berlin is the foremost business platform for the travel trade industry. It presents us a fantastic opportunity to exhibit and promote our existing and upcoming portfolio of hotels to a vast global network alongside 10,000 organisations from 186 countries. In addition, it allows us to build new partnerships while strengthening our existing network as we continue to reinforce our capacity to open and drive new markets.”

Leading the team to the show will be Priyanka Kapoor, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing, The Middle East, Swiss-Belhotel International. Commenting on the objectives, she said, “Given our growing portfolio of hotels, we are eager to raise awareness about our superb products in the key feeder markets while leveraging strategic business opportunities. ITB is also a great forum to see the new and upcoming trends in technology that are transforming our industry faster than ever.”

This year ITB Berlin is expected to attract over 170,000 visitors including 110,000 trade visitors over the five days. Parallel with the show will be held the ITB Berlin Convention which is the largest of its kind in the world.

Visitors to ITB Berlin can find Swiss-Belhotel International in Hall 4.2 at the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) stand on booth 204.