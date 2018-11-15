Syrian Star Abed Fahed Welcomed As Al Nabooda Automobiles – Audi Brand Ambassador

Introducing our new brand ambassador to Al Nabooda Automobiles- Audi, and renowned Syrian actor Abed Fahed, next to our Audi A5 Cabriolet that redefines sporty elegance.

Abed Fahed, one of the best known actors in the Arab world of film and hero of this year’s Ramadan blockbuster series “Road”, has been welcomed as a brand ambassador for Audi Dubai.

Al Nabooda Automobiles, the official dealer for Audi in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has established this brand ambassador partnership with the famous actor to represent the brand Audi at a number of events planned for the next year.

Abed Fahed is one of the first Syrian drama stars with scores of television work to his name. He has also participated in films such as 'Maryam', 'The Ant Kingdom' and 'Forgive Me' His most important works include 'Jassas in Zair Salem', 'Al-Hajjaj', 'Al-Zaher Baybars', 'Birth from the Ring', 'Road to Kabul', 'Lipstick', 'We will come back', 'Game of Death', 'Road' and 'Lou' Abed Fahed has received a number of awards, including the best actor award for 'Al-Hajjaj' and best performance for 'Al-Zaher Baybars'. He was also awarded the 'Murex D’or' award for best actor of the year in 2009. Currently, he is working on next years’ Ramadan series, “Moment of Silence”.

“Abed Fahed, who we have admired in movies like 'Lou' and 'Game of Death' is a living legend in Arab cinema, and one of the hardest working actors in Arab drama,” said Ali Al Nabooda, General Manager Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles. “It is a great honor to welcome him as a brand ambassador for Audi Dubai.”

Abed Fahed commented: “Audi is a brand I trust, admire and respect due to the consistent high quality, sporty specifications and thrilling performance. I have been a fan of Audi for many years and it is a pleasure to represent the brand with Audi Dubai".