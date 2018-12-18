Tadawul Joins United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative

On the 19th of March 2007, the Council of Ministers approved the formation of The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). This was in accordance with Article-20 of the Capital Market Law establishing Tadawul as a joint stock company. Tadawul is the sole entity authorized in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to act as the Securities Exchange (the Exchange). It mainly carries out listing and trading in securities, as well as deposit, transfer, clearing, settlement, and registry of ownership of securities traded on the Exchange. The legal status, duties, and responsibilities of the Exchange and Depository Center are explicitly defined in the Capital Market Law (CML) issued by Royal Decree Number (M/30), dated on June 16, 2003. The Exchange is also the official source of all market information.
Contact Information:
6897 King Fahd Road - Al Ulaya
Unit Number: 15
Riyadh 12211-3388
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia